Govt. revises outlay for multi-modal facility complex at Broadway to ₹822 crore

: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued a revised administrative sanction to implement the Integrated Development of Multi-Modal Facility Complex (MMFC) with Kuralagam at Broadway here at a cost of ₹822.70 crore. An estimated 1,100 buses could use the 10-storeyed complex, which would also have para-transit facilities, parking for over 400 cars and 800 two-wheelers.

The high-rise would have two basements, two floors for buses and six more floors that would have charging facilities for e-vehicles, a multi-modal integration with Chennai Metro Rail and would have a skyway connecting Chennai Fort railway station, besides providing basic amenities, an official release said.

The State government had in September last year issued orders according in-principle administrative sanction to take up the development of the MMFC at an estimated cost of ₹280.85 crore. The approval of the Legislature would be obtained in due course through the Supplementary Estimates for 2024-25.

The G.O. issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department said that the new Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, viz. Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited shall act as the Management Associate for Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for implementing the project.

The Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board (TNKVIB) would lease its land to the GCC on a long-term basis for 60 years, which would pay to the Board a nominal amount of ₹1 per square feet per annum towards the lease rentals.

The TNKVIB would be offered rent-free built-up area of about 17,438 sq. ft for its operations. The Board would also be entitled to a share of 5% from the net revenues of the project only after the term loan is fully repaid by the GCC.

Though the State government had earlier sanctioned a tentative estimated cost of ₹280.85 crore for this project, the GCC submitted a detailed project report for MMFC which said the construction cost would be ₹723.80 crore, besides others. It also listed Viability Gap Funding from Tamil Nadu government for bus terminal component as ₹200.84 crore, CMDA contribution for external infrastructure as ₹115.03 crore and term loan from TUFIDCO by GCC as ₹500.83 crore.