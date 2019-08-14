Govt. responded effectively to floods in Nilgiris, says OPS

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday said the government had worked very effectively during the rains and consequent floods which affected parts of the Nilgiris recently.

He said the damage was severe as two months worth of rainfall fell over parts of the Nilgiris in just a two-day span, exacerbating the situation.

Speaking to reporters in Udhagamandalam, Mr. Panneerselvam said the downpour necessitated immediate precautionary measures, which led to the entire government machinery being mobilised to handle the crisis and keep people safe.

He said that apart from housing the more than 1,700 people affected by the rains in temporary relief shelters, the government also took steps to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. “Every relief shelter has one doctor, a sanitary inspector and an ASHA nurse working round the clock to treat people housed at the shelter,” he said.

According to him, roads had been damaged in 150 places in the Nilgiris, while the death toll currently stood at six and nine persons suffered injuries due to incidents caused by the rains.

The government estimates that ₹199.23 crore would be required to clear the damage caused by floods and landslips, and to also install and improve infrastructure that would prevent such incidents from recurring.

Mr. Panneerselvam said that around 500 acres in agricultural lands had been damaged, and that farmers would be compensated for losses incurred due to the floods.

On the fate of the people whose homes have been destroyed, Mr. Panneerselvam said 1,350 houses had been damaged, and that a committee has been formed to identify houses that have become uninhabitable due to the extent of the damage.

He said that temporary housing would be built for the families, and more permanent housing would be set up within a seven-month timeframe.

He dismissed allegations made by the Leader of the Opposition and DMK president, M.K. Stalin that the district administration and the State government did not handle the situation arising from floods in the Nilgiris effectively.

Mr. Panneerselvam visited the families of the people who died in the floods on Tuesday, and also visited Cherangode, Cherambadi and Ayyankolli in Gudalur and Pandalur, where he met with people who have been housed in temporary relief shelters, and distributed aid and relief material to those affected.

Also present at the temporary relief shelters to distribute aid to residents were Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya and Theni MP P. Raveendranath Kumar.