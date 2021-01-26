Govt. releases reduced syllabus for Class 9

There has been no deletion of entire chapters in most subjects for Class 9

The reduced syllabus for Class 9 at State board schools was released by the School Education Department on Monday.

Before the schools reopened last week for Classes 10 and 12, the syllabus was released with a nearly 40% reduction.

As in the case of the senior classes, there has been no deletion of entire chapters in most subjects for Class 9. Teachers said the exercise was done with the concepts required for Class 10 in mind.

“In English and Tamil, the grammar part has been retained since it will be useful for the students. The reduction has been done in a few prose and poem sections,” said M.H. Sharmila, principal, Everwin School.

Currently, Class 9 students of private schools are being taught online. The Department is broadcasting lessons on Kalvi TV.