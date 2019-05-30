Govt. releases ₹109 cr. to easewater woes

The State government has released ₹109 crore to tackle the severe drinking water crisis that has gripped most parts of the State.

The sum, sourced from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), was sanctioned and released through a G.O. issued on May 28 for implementing various drinking water projects across the State.

While ₹37.5 crore has been earmarked for augmenting and streamlining drinking water supply to Chennai and adjoining areas through Metrowater, ₹56.05 crore and ₹16.32 crore have been allocated to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), respectively.

The allocation of funds from the SDRF to various drinking water supply agencies followed a notification issued on March 7 by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department that 24 districts, including Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi and 38 blocks in seven other districts, had been hit by drought.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the arrangements made to ensure drinking water supply across the State.

Sources said finding alternative sources of water, such as borewells, augmenting drinking water supply in town panchayats and village panchayats and supplying water to interior areas were emphasised during the meeting. Officials managing urban and rural local bodies made presentations to the Chief Minister, outlining their water sources and possible actions to be taken to tackle the water crisis.