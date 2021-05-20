Govt. reduces rates for RT-PCR tests

Decision based on the report of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project

The Health Department has reduced the cost of RT-PCR test for COVID-19 diagnosis.

As per an order issued on May 19, the rate for testing samples sent and recommended by the government in private laboratories had been reduced from ₹800 to ₹550 under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) while the cost for testing pooled samples has been reduced from ₹600 to ₹400.

For persons not covered under CMCHIS, the rate for RT-PCR tests in private laboratories has been slashed from ₹1,200 to ₹900. The cost for home collection of samples, an additional amount of ₹300 has not been revised.

For RT-PCR tests done in private hospitals, which are not empanelled under CMCHIS, the amount would be given after a review by the United India Insurance Company.

The decision to reduce the rates came after the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project submitted a proposal to the State government to reduce the cost of testing after holding consultations with officials.