Govt. recruitment ad mentioning Hindi as qualification a mistake, says T.N. Minister

A Joint Director in the Tamil Nadu government’s Directorate of Child Welfare and Special Services has been placed under suspension over a “mistake” in a recruitment advertisement, which mentioned communication skills in Hindi as a qualification for the post of call responders for the women’s helpline.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, in a statement, said departmental disciplinary action has been initiated against the Joint Director-level official. The Minister maintained that the qualification of Hindi communication skill was uploaded by “mistake”.

Ms. Jeevan’s statement followed a reaction from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) founder Seeman, who questioned the DMK government over the advertisement issued by the Department of Social Welfare to recruit, among others, five call responders for its women’s helpline 181. It had mentioned communication skills in Tamil, English, and Hindi, among others, as qualifications for the post.

“Soon after the notification was brought to the notice of the Tamil Nadu government, the advertisement was withdrawn from the portal, and the revised advertisement mentioning communication skills in Tamil and English as the qualification, has been uploaded,” Ms. Jeevan said.

The Minister further maintained that all official communications in all government departments were primarily in Tamil and those with the Union government only were in English. Ms. Jeevan further listed out the steps being undertaken by the DMK government for the development of the Tamil language.

“It is a pity that some are attempting to politicise mistakes made by one government official,” she contended and added: “There is no need for anyone to make noise by teaching us about Tamil. People will not fall for it.”

