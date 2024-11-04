GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. recruitment ad mentioning Hindi as qualification a mistake, says T.N. Minister

A Joint Director in the Directorate of Child Welfare and Special Services has been placed under suspension over the “mistake” in the recruitment advertisement, says Minister

Published - November 04, 2024 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P. Geetha Jeevan. File photo

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P. Geetha Jeevan. File photo | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A Joint Director in the Tamil Nadu government’s Directorate of Child Welfare and Special Services has been placed under suspension over a “mistake” in a recruitment advertisement, which mentioned communication skills in Hindi as a qualification for the post of call responders for the women’s helpline.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, in a statement, said departmental disciplinary action has been initiated against the Joint Director-level official. The Minister maintained that the qualification of Hindi communication skill was uploaded by “mistake”.

Ms. Jeevan’s statement followed a reaction from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) founder Seeman, who questioned the DMK government over the advertisement issued by the Department of Social Welfare to recruit, among others, five call responders for its women’s helpline 181. It had mentioned communication skills in Tamil, English, and Hindi, among others, as qualifications for the post.

“Soon after the notification was brought to the notice of the Tamil Nadu government, the advertisement was withdrawn from the portal, and the revised advertisement mentioning communication skills in Tamil and English as the qualification, has been uploaded,” Ms. Jeevan said.

The Minister further maintained that all official communications in all government departments were primarily in Tamil and those with the Union government only were in English. Ms. Jeevan further listed out the steps being undertaken by the DMK government for the development of the Tamil language.

“It is a pity that some are attempting to politicise mistakes made by one government official,” she contended and added: “There is no need for anyone to make noise by teaching us about Tamil. People will not fall for it.”

Published - November 04, 2024 05:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi / Tamil Nadu / government / state politics / Tamil

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.