Govt. reconstitutes T.N. Street Vending and Shops and Establishments Workers’ Welfare Board

September 13, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has reconstituted the Tamil Nadu Street Vending and Shops and Establishments Workers’ Welfare Board with the Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development as its ex-officio chairperson.

P.V. Saravanan from Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), P. Karuppaiyan from Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), C. Chandrakumar from All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), R. Venkatachalapathi from Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and V. Perumalsamy from Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) are the representatives of manual workers in the panel.

M. Selvaraj of Pudukkottai district, M. Kolanjiyappan and K. Velmurugan of Cuddalore district, T. Selvam and R. Muthukumar of Madurai district are the representatives of employers in the panel. Secretaries of the Labour Welfare and Skill Development and Finance Departments, Commissioner of Labour and Commissioner of Municipal Administration are ex-officio representatives of the government in the panel.

