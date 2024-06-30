GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. raises ex-gratia for officials involved in local bodies poll

Published - June 30, 2024 11:30 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government recently increased the ex-gratia provided to polling officials involved in local bodies elections who sustain injuries, or to their next of kin if they die, while on duty. The compensation is now on a par with those provided in such cases to officials, or their next of kin, who are involved in Assembly or Parliamentary elections.

The minimum sum to be paid to the next of kin of the official is now ₹15 lakh. Earlier, it was ₹5 lakh. If the official dies due to violent acts of unsocial elements, the compensation would be ₹30 lakh. A government order to this effect was issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Earlier, the compensation in such cases was ₹10 lakh.

In cases of permanent disability of the individual, the minimum ex-gratia would be ₹7.5 lakh. However, if the injury is minor, the compensation would be ₹40,000. The government has also expanded the definition of “election duty”. The payment would now cover mishaps that occur during the entire period of election duty.

Officials are to be considered on election duty from the moment they leave their residence or office to report for poll-related duties, and until they return to their residence or office after work. “If any mishap occurs during this period, it should be treated as having occurred on election duty subject to the condition that there should be a casual connection between the death or injury and the election duty.”

