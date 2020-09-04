Govt. portal hosts virtual job fair for returnees

First round was for drivers and nurses with five years experience

Virtual job fairs are now being hosted for non-resident Tamil candidates, who have recently returned from abroad, through the government web portal for the private sector on a pilot basis. The Department of Employment and Training plans to scale up the initiative to district-specific and sector-specific fairs to provide localised jobs.

The first virtual job fair was hosted recently for drivers and nurses with a minimum work experience of five years. About 90 candidates participated. They were chosen from the registry of the Directorate of Employment and Training on non-resident Tamil candidates.

Drive to be intensified

Sources in the Labour and Employment Department said details of about 3,000 non-resident Tamils had been collected so far. The next job fair through tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in would be organised for the automobile sector.

Besides non-resident Tamil candidates, about 38,000 people have registered so far for jobs on the portal, launched in mid-June. Of this, nearly 350 candidates have been placed in private companies through online interviews during the lockdown.

R. Abinaya from Rasipuram, Namakkal district, said: “I had applied for a job recently on the portal after completing the computer operator course. I was called for an online interview in a week and offered a job as an executive in a manufacturing company of aeronautical components. I’m happy I got a job in my native place.” The portal has about 1,100 employers, who have put up vacancies in different sectors.

Officials said it provided data on the industrial demand and the sector-wise job availability. Of the nearly 11,500 vacancies, nearly 3,000 are in the automobile industry.