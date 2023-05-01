Govt. plans to revamp Adi Dravidar housing development corporation

May 01, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to overhaul the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (Tahdco) in a bid to make it more effectively help in the economic development of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Formed in 1974 to develop housing for the SCs and STs, it has over the years expanded into a variety of schemes, many of which were being implemented inefficiently due to inadequate funding or lack of effective monitoring mechanisms, the officials said.

For instance, Tahdco provides loans to promote entrepreneurship in 33 trade activities. However, a significant number of beneficiaries did not receive the benefits, owing to delay or rejections faced in the banks, through which the loans are sanctioned.

“There are no mechanisms in place to monitor that these loans reached eligible beneficiaries in a timely manner. Even at the district-level bankers’ meeting, regularly chaired by the respective Collectors, the Tahdco loans often do not get priority,” a senior official said and added that there were plans to appoint officers exclusively to address this gap.

Pointing out that the government had announced the “Annal Ambedkar Business Champions” with an allocation of ₹100 crore to support entrepreneurs from SC and ST communities with business ideas that required more investment, the officials said Tahdco would focus more on reaching more people involved micro, small and nano industries that will require support in the range of ₹5 lakh or less. Consultations will be held with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) and other such stakeholders regarding this.

Officials said Tahdco will gradually move out of construction and maintenance of buildings as it was not its core expertise. Tahdco is handling construction and maintenance of schools and hostels run by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department. This will eventually be moved to the Public Works Department, an official said.