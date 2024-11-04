GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. plans meeting of higher education officials over pay issues

Guest faculty have been fighting a battle seeking UGC stipulated salary

Published - November 04, 2024 01:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has called for a meeting of higher education officials on November 8 for a review of “court cases” pertaining to “pay and pension, and rectification of pay anomaly”.

In a letter to the Higher Education Department, S. Nagarajan, secretary (Expenditure), has sought details of cases pertaining to pay, pension, personal pay, daily wage employees brought into the special scale of pay, rectification of pay anomaly, and involvement of high-risk financial commitment.

In October, the Madras High Court had ruled that the State government should take a decision on the revised guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission in 2019 to enhance the honorarium paid to guest faculty.

The court had ruled that if the government was to follow the guidelines, then “the rates fixed under the revised guidelines shall be paid to guest faculty” in government arts and sciences colleges, from December 2024. The case pertains to a petition filed by a guest lecturer in the Government Thirumagal Mills College in Gudiyatham. Based on the revised UGC guidelines, the government should have paid ₹1,500 as “additional payment” and an amount not exceeding ₹50,000 per month. However, this had not happened.

