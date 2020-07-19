‘Govt. planning to accelerate growth of fisheries sector’

The Centre has come up with a comprehensive plan to revamp and accelerate the growth of the fisheries sector in India through various schemes, including the recently launched Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Union Fisheries Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said.
Speaking after inaugurating a digital conference on ‘Emerging Technologies in Brackish Water Aquaculture’, hosted by the ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA), he said the government was eyeing a total fish production of 220 lakh tonnes in the next five years. He said the government has planned to improve the fisheries economy to 5 trillion U.S. dollars. “Under various schemes, the government is looking forward to a total investment of $9 billion in the next five years from the sector,” Mr. Ranjan said.
The government would focus on developing entrepreneurial initiatives and promoting start-ups in aquaculture, he said. For making this viable, he suggested adopting technologically advance farming methods. “Promoting start-ups in aquaculture by adopting the latest technology will help boost production,” he said.
Mr. Ranjan said the CIBA should provide the required technological backstopping and hand-holding for start-ups. K.K. Vijayan, Director, ICAR-CIBA, stressed the need for partnership between governments, research institutions, private entities and farming communities, an official release said.
