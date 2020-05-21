Govt. permits indoor shoots for small-screen shows

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday permitted indoor shooting for small screens shows, provided the total number of persons on the set does not exceed 20.

The Film Employees’ Federation of South India and Small Screen Producers’ Association (STEPS) jointly made a representation to Mr. Palaniswami and sought permission to resume shooting, as the country was slowly easing the lockdown norms.

According to an official release, shoots will be allowed as long as the film crew follows physical distancing norms, wears masks compulsorily, shoots indoors and keeps the total number of people on the set, including the actors, at 20.

“Shooting cannot be held inside COVID-19 containment zones. The shooting spot or the house should be thoroughly disinfected before and after the shoot. Except for actors and actresses, all other persons on the set should wear masks. Physical distancing must be maintained. During the break, the actors should also wear masks,” said the statement.

The State government has also strictly disallowed ‘viewers’ on sets and has directed the cast and crew to use hand sanitisers frequently and wash hands during the shoot.

The rules also direct the film crew to immediately make anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough, cold, fever and breathlessness, to undergo a medical test.

A few days ago, the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council ‘Protection Group’ had made a representation to the Minsiter of Information and Publicity, Kadambur Raju, to at least permit the film industry to complete shoots for around 50 films which are reportedly stuck in the final stages of production.

Reacting to the latest development, producer J. Satish Kumar, one of the signatories of the representation by members of TPFC, said that this was like a ‘trial run’ to see how shooting could be done in practical terms.

“Shooting with just a 20-member crew is only possible for the small screen. The government has allowed shooting to see how it can be organised while adhering to phycial distancing norms and mask wearing. This is a trial run. When the government is convinced that conduct is possible, permission to shoot with 100 persons on sets will also be given,” Mr. Kumar added.