Govt. permits 100% seating in buses

CHENNAI

08 December 2020 01:22 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday permitted State Transport Undertakings and private bus operators to run buses at 100% capacity.

The order will benefit buses operated/engaged by industries to transport their employees, and those run by schools and colleges to transport students.

A G.O. issued in this regard by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam also permitted State transport undertakings to increase the number of bus services, based on demand, in adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier, buses of State Transport Undertakings were allowed to operate only at 60% of seating capacity.

The decision follows a request by the Transport Department, which stated that both State Transport Undertakings and private transport buses needed to operate at 100% capacity, without standees, as there was an expected increase in the number of commuters. It also sought permission to increase the number of services, based on demand.

The State government, had, earlier, allowed State Transport Undertakings to operate public transport bus services, throughout the State, from September 7.