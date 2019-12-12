Govt. panel to address staff pay grievances

Tamil Nadu government has constituted a Pay Grievance Redressal Committee to be headed by retired High Court judge D. Murugesan to go into the pay scales and grade pay of over 52 categories of employees in over 20 State government departments.

Besides Justice Murugesan, senior IAS officers K. Phanindra Reddy and J. Radhakrishnan are on the committee.

The committee has been constituted in line with a recent judgment of the Supreme Court.

According to the Terms of Reference, the Committee is to examine all the representations received from various Associations and individual employees relating to anomalies in respect of pay structure ordered based on the recommendations of the One Man Commission in 2010.

The Committee is also to re-examine a G.O. of the Finance Department, the related report and recommendation made by the earlier Pay Grievance Redressal Cell.

“The Pay Grievance Redressal Committee shall make specific recommendations to government on the representations/anomalies considered,” one of the provisions stated. The Committee is to submit it's report to the government within four months.

In it's judgment on a batch of civil appeals delivered on November 28 this year, the Supreme Court directed the State government to constitute a Pay Grievance Redressal Committee with specific Terms of Reference.