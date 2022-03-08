Govt. orders temporary postings of senior police officers

Move comes ahead of CM’s conference with Collectors, IPS officers

In a first, the State government has ordered temporary postings of IPS officers to monitor Zone, Range and City jurisdictions of the Tamil Nadu police in view of Chief Minister M.K Stalin’s conference with District Collectors and police officers on March 10, 11 and 12. According to police sources, a preliminary meeting would be conducted by the Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force in Chennai on March 9, in which all Police Commissioners, Zonal Inspector-Generals of Police, Range Deputy-Inspector Generals of Police and Superintendents of Police of all the districts would take part. To manage routine police work and handle emergency situations, the government has nominated police officers in the rank of IGP and SP to all Commissionerates, Zones and districts. These officers would hold additional charge of the new assignment with effect from the evening of March 8, 2022, till the return of the officials from the Chief Minister’s conference, sources said. IGPs A Arun, K. Ejilearassane, C. Maheswari and N. Baskaran have been nominated to take additional charge of the North, Central, West and South Zones, respectively. 21 officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police/Deputy Commissioner of Police/Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalions have been nominated to cities/districts across the State. In a communication, DGP C. Sylendra Babu said the officers holding additional charge shall attend to any law & order problem or other issues immediately. Officers in the rank of Additional Superintendents of Police in the districts would not be given leave, and have to remain in their headquarters. The postings have been announced taking into account not only the prevailing security scenario in the State, but also the recently-held local bodies elections that have caused some ill-feelings among some groups, which may lead to problems, a senior police officer said.