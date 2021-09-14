Govt., Opposition must find permanent solution to NEET: Vijayakant

Chennai

14 September 2021 00:39 IST

DMDK founder Vijayakant said that the State Government and the Opposition should work together and find a permanent solution to the NEET issue following the death by suicide of a medical aspirant recently in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement on the eve of the party’s 17th founding day, Mr. Vijayakant urged the student community to consider NEET as just another part of life.

“If you fail in the exam, don’t lose hope and work harder to ensure success. Life will throw many challenges. They have to be faced bravely and turn obstacles into footsteps towards success. Though political parties keep saying that they will find a solution by passing a law, NEET continues to be held every year. The political parties have to take permanent solution in this issue,” he said.

Mr. Vijayakant also urged his party cadres not to lose heart because of the drubbing faced by the party in the recent Assembly elections.

“Celebrate the founding day of the party by hoisting the party flag at district, union, and municipality and at ward level and do whatever you can to the poor and needy of the State. We must show our strength in the upcoming local body elections,” he said.