Govt. opposes YouTuber plea in Madras HC

14 December 2021 00:48 IST

He had appealed to the HC to quash FIR registered against him

The State government on Monday opposed YouTuber Maridhas’ plea before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to quash the FIR registered against him by the Madurai police following the tweet that questioned whether Tamil Nadu was turning into another Kashmir.

Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan submitted before Justice G.R. Swaminathan that the tweet by Mr. Maridhas questioned the integrity of the State and made it look as if it was supporting divisive forces. Only through an investigation, the intention behind the tweet could be known.

Further, the AAG submitted that the tweet was made following the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash near Coonoor. “What will others think? Will it not have repercussions as the crash took place in Tamil Nadu?” he asked.

Advocate Anantha Padmanaban, representing Mr. Maridhas, submitted that the YouTuber had posted the tweet seeking action against those people posting smiling face or smile emojis on social media following the death of the General. The FIR against Mr. Maridhas was violation of fundamental rights.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan adjourned the hearing till December 14.