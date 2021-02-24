Tamil Nadu

Govt. offices to function on February 27

Govt. offices to function on February 27

CHENNAI

The State government on Tuesday announced that all State government offices across the State will work on February 27. The decision was taken in view of the ongoing Assembly session, which is scheduled until Saturday. A G.O. to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan on Tuesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2021 1:46:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/govt-offices-to-function-on-february-27/article33918029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY