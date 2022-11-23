Govt. notifies Tamil Nadu Police (Reforms) Rules, 2022

November 23, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The rules provide for a police complaints division under the administrative control of ADGP

Dennis S. Jesudasan

State Police Establishment Committee will formulate transparent and equitable transfer and posting policies. File

The State government has notified the Tamil Nadu Police (Reforms) Rules, 2022, which provide for a Police Complaints Division under the administrative control of the ADGP of the Crime Branch CID and under the overall control of the DGP.

The complaints received are to be referred to the division for enquiry under Sections 13 and 16 of the Act by the State Police Complaints Authority and the District Police Complaints Authority.

The DGP or the ADGP, CB-CID “may also engage retired police officers or retired personnel from other departments, if required, for the purpose of investigation under the Act with the prior approval of the government,” according to the notification issued by the Home Department.

The Police Complaints Division is to complete its enquiry within six months from the date of receipt of a complaint and send the report to the State Police Complaints Authority or the District Police Complaints Authority, as the case may be.

The rules also provide for the State Security Commission, which is to meet at least once in a year and also for a panel of experts familiar with the functioning of the police or sociological or criminological or public administrative studies.

It also provides for the State Police Establishment Committee, which is to formulate transparent and equitable transfer and posting policies and calendars for transfers and postings for intra-district, intra-range, intra-zone, inter-battalion, inter-jurisdictional transfers, transfers, among others.

Police Establishment Committees for zones, ranges, Chennai city and districts have also been provided for in the rules notified.

