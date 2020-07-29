Govt. not likely to offer any major relaxation in lockdown restrictions

CHENNAI

29 July 2020 00:06 IST

Chief Minister to hold meeting with Collectors today

Even as Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will take stock of the spread of COVID-19 and the implementation of lockdown norms with District Collectors on Wednesday, the State government does not seem to favour any major relaxation in lockdown conditions in Chennai or across the rest of the State.

Indicating this, senior government officials said that status quo may be retained for some more time. It will be better to have a “step-by-step” approach than taking radical measures, they said.

To a query on whether the conditions would be relaxed in Chennai in light of the reduction in the rate of rise in active cases, an official said that the situation had to be watched for the next few days.

Advertising

Advertising

There is a suggestion that inter-district bus transport services be resumed, another official added.