‘Govt. must walk the talk on minority welfare’

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Sunday attacked the DMK Government in Tamil Nadu for its alleged inaction regarding the release of seven life convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case.

Speaking to reporters after organising a protest demanding the release of Muslims and Rajiv Gandhi case convicts in Chennai, Mr. Seeman said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was vociferous as the Opposition leader on the issue, was largely silent now.

Governor’s consent

“When it comes to the release of seven Tamil convicts, Mr. Stalin and former DMK president M. Karunanidhi said there was no need for the Governor’s consent, and they can be released using the powers vested in the State Government under Article 161 of the Constitution. The Supreme Court has said the State had powers to do it. Why are you not doing it,” he asked.

Mr. Seeman said the DMK should walk the talk on being the saviours of minorities in Tamil Nadu.