Govt. moves Bill to amend T.N. Fiscal Responsibility Act

April 20, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bill also seeks to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by March 31, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

The State government tabled a Bill in the Assembly on Thursday seeking to amend the Tamil Nadu Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2003, for extending the time limit to eliminate the revenue deficit by 2025-26.

The Bill also seeks to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by March 31, 2025, to utilise the maximum fiscal space available.

According to the Bill, moved by Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, the State government’s decision was based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

