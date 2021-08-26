Govt. may post prosecutors in Central Prisons

Madurai

26 August 2021 01:27 IST

They will go through court orders, assist prison authorities

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was informed on Wednesday that the Home Secretary had been advised to appoint a prosecutor or legal aid counsel in all Central Prisons in the State so that they could go through court orders and provide necessary instructions to prison authorities. The State was considering the same, it was informed.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah said the State had been advised to make the appointments, and the government was considering it to avoid keeping people in custody even after their acquittal.

During the course of the hearing, the State Public Prosecutor told the court that there was a mistake in the communication sent to the Madurai Central Prison authorities on the acquittal. This was not properly conveyed to the authorities. Disciplinary action had now been initiated against some prison authorities, he submitted. The mistake was not intentional, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Taking note of the submission, Justice Ilangovan directed the State to file a counter affidavit in the case and adjourned the hearing till September 21. The court was hearing a petition filed by Rathinam of Andipatti in Theni district. He said due to the negligence of Madurai Central Prison authorities, his son Chokkar remained in the prison even after acquittal.

The High Court had acquitted him in a murder case after setting aside a life sentence imposed by a trial court. Police attached to the Varusanadu station arrested Chokkar in 2011 and he was named the second accused in the case. The Additional District and Sessions Judge in Theni sentenced the accused to life imprisonment in 2016.

The first accused in the case, Mayilraj, preferred an appeal before the High Court against the trial court judgment. Both accused were acquitted in 2019. The first accused was released, but Chokkar languished in prison even after his acquittal. Only after a representation in 2020, was he released. The petitioner sought an appropriate compensation from the State government for the dereliction of duty on the part of the Madurai Central Prison authorities, resulting in his son suffering mental agony due to the illegal custody.