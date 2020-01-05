‘Govt. making T.N. attractive for investors’

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has appreciated the Tamil Nadu government over the State’s performance in the Good Governance Index (GGI). T.N. was ranked among the top five in six parameters.

In a press release, S. Chandramohan, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, said recent measures like the single-window portal for large industries and the MSME sector, the launch of the Biz Buddy portal to address the issues facing industries and several comprehensive policy initiatives on e-vehicles, startups, textiles, defence and aerospace were certainly ensuring investments from several countries, despite the current economic slowdown.

K. Hari Thiagarajan, vice-chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, said the State’s ranking in GGI will help attract more foreign investment in manufacturing and services. “It is also a boost to the image of T.N. in the global map,” he said. M. Ponnuswami, Chairman/Managing Director, Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt. Ltd., said the single-window clearance and Business Facilitation Act were reviewed regularly.

P. Ravichandran, president, Danfoss India, said, “Our experience with the government has been extremely positive.”