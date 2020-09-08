Govt. making a drama out of the arrears issue: Stalin

‘Contradictory stands causing anxiety among students’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday accused the AIADMK government of having made a drama out of the issue of declaring engineering students, who had arrears in semester examinations, as having passed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. He said “contradictory stands” taken by different stakeholders on the issue had caused anxiety and concern among students.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said that Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, who had nothing to do with Higher Education, had said that the decision to declare students with arrears as having passed was taken with the consent of the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

In contrast, Anna University vice-chancellor M.K. Surappa had confirmed that the AICTE had sent a circular against the move, he said. But Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbazhagan was not aware of the development.

Mr. Stalin said the AICTE’s e-mail had said, “It is not acceptable to award marks without conducting any examination and graduating the students. Such students will not be recognised by industry or by other universities for higher education.” The mail had raised questions over the future of the students, the DMK leader said.

“It is a matter of concern whether the AIADMK government takes into consideration the views of educationists before announcing such major decisions. Students and educationists are wondering whether the government is enacting a farcical drama,” he said.

‘Clarify position’

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday demanded that the State government clarify its position on the issue of arrear examinations.

In a series of tweets, he referred to a communication purportedly sent by the AICTE, stating that the council did not agree with the State government’s decision of declaring all students, including those who had arrear examinations, as having passed. He also adverted to the denial of the existence of such a communication by Mr. Anbalagan. The AMMK leader found fault with the State government for having “let down” the students and their parents, just as it did in the case of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.