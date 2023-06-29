Govt. makes tomatoes available at Pannai Pasumai outlets

June 29, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Cooperation K. R. Periyakaruppan on Wednesday urged consumers to buy tomatoes from TUCS-run Pannai Pasumai stores where the vegetable is being sold at ₹60 per kilo.

Addressing presspersons after inspecting a TUCS outlet at Teynampet, he said that the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had raised concern over the high prices of tomatoes and directed the department to ensure its availability at procurement price.

At present, a total of 64 Pannai Pasumai outlets and three mobile shops in the State have tomatoes at this more affordable rate, he said. More number of very hot days this summer had caused a dip in availability. At the Koyambedu wholesale market, in place of the usual 800 tonnes daily, only 300 tonnes of tomatoes were being received since last week. If prices do not reduce soon, tomatoes would be made available at the 35,000 fair price shops in the State, he assured.

On Wednesday, a total of 4,000 kilos of tomatoes were sold through the Pannai Pasumai outlets. Registrar of Cooperative Societies N Subbaiyan accompanied the Minister.