Govt. looks to increase the number of govt. schoolchildren in professional courses

Eleven-member commission constituted to recommend measures for the same

The Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday constituted an 11-member commission to recommend measures to increase the representation of students from State government schools in professional courses (other than medicine), if their intake in such programmes is not adequate.

The commission, to be headed by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice D. Murugesan, will examine the socio-economic conditions of the students from government schools, disadvantages suffered by them, if any, and their past enrolment in various professional courses/educational institutions. It will submit its report to the government in a month.

“If the above issues have led to their under representation, [the panel will] suggest remedial measures to improve the representation of State government school students in the admission to professional courses such as engineering/agriculture/veterinary/fisheries/law, etc.,” a G.O. issued by Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan stated.

The panel will assess and analyse the reasons for less number of government school students getting admitted to these professional courses in universities and reputed self-financing and government colleges.

Besides Mr. Murugesan, Secretaries of Higher Education, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare Department, Health and Family Welfare Education, School Education, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and Law Departments, Registrar of Anna University and Secretary of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission are the other members. The Directorate of Technical Education will be its Member Secretary.

The government’s decision follows representations from various sections, which said the enrolment of government school students in such professional courses in universities, reputed self-financing and government colleges had been low over the past several years. They further requested that their representation in such courses in these institutions be improved.

The government had, earlier this month, constituted a high-level committee to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions. If it indeed is the case, the panel has been tasked to come up with “fair and equitable methods”.

The erstwhile AIADMK government had enacted a legislation to provide a 7.5% reservation to students from government schools in medical admissions in Tamil Nadu based on their NEET scores.