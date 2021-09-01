Govt. lists steps for Tamil development

The government will take steps to ensure that even the initials of a person is mentioned in Tamil in schools, colleges and government documents when his/her name is mentioned in Tamil, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture Thangam Thennarasu said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Along with Thevaram, Thiruvasagam and Divya Prabhandam classes in temples, classes for Thirukkural would be conducted, he said. The government would allocate ₹2 crore for taking Thirukkural to the youth and ₹1 crore for opening an institution to propagate Tamil among the Tamil diaspora, he said. It would conduct a skill test to encourage literary skills among students at a cost of ₹8 crore for two years.

The government would document the lives of noted Tamil scholars in audio and visual media. The lives of Tamils during the Sangam age would be published in the form of a coffee table book, he said.