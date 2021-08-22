Govt. law colleges to function from Sept. 1

PUDUKOTTAI

Minister for Law S. Reghupathy on Sunday said that all government law colleges in the State and those under Dr. Ambedkar University would start functioning from September 1.

The law colleges would adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and classes would commence with 50% students, Mr. Regupathy told reporters at Tirumayam. Classes would start for students from the second year to the fifth year, he added.

Applications for admission of the first year students in law colleges would be received till August 26. He said the legislation for banning online gaming would be introduced in the Assembly session.