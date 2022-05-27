Govt. portal for women to self-register pregnancies

May 27, 2022 23:13 IST

The aim of PICME is to reduce infant and maternal mortality, says Health Minister

The Directorate of Public Health on Friday launched a portal to enable pregnant women to self-register for the unique RCH number. The number is mandatory to obtain birth certificates.

Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation system was introduced in 2008 to enable registration of pregnancies and encourage institutional childbirth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Until now village health nurses registered the pregnancies. However, based on opinions received from beneficiaries it had been decided to develop a portal, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said after the launch of the website https://picme.tn.gov.in/picme_public

“The aim of PICME is to reduce infant and maternal mortality. Currently 60% of the births occur in government hospitals. In the coming years we aim to make it 75%,” the Minister said.

“The recent Sample Registration System data indicated that IMR in the State had fallen from 15 to 13. Among the large states we stand second, next only to Kerala. At the current training session we have indicated that we should aim to reduce the IMR further,” he said.

Vaccination coverage of children under the universal immunisation programme had risen to 90.4%, the Minister informed, after participating in the training programme on immunisation for health officials here.

The session that began on Thursday reviewed the performance of the State in which over 100 health officials participated.

Currently the State administers 11 vaccines to prevent 12 different types of childhood diseases. Beneficiaries include 9.31 lakh neonates and 10.21 lakh pregnant women, Mr. Subramanian said.

“Despite the focus on COVID-19 vaccination, the department officials and healthcare workers have done an excellent job. Similarly the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam project is also doing well, and the success is due to nurses, health inspectors and volunteers,” he said.

Mega camp on June 12

As on date 70.43 lakh persons had benefitted, he added. Over 1.1 crore persons have benefitted from the repeaters’ service (who required provision of medicines at their doorstep).

“In Tamil Nadu vaccination against COVID-19 infection is a movement. While 1.21 crore persons require their second dose as many as 43,66,040 persons are yet to receive their first dose. Every month we conduct a mega vaccination camp. This month 17.75 lakh persons got vaccinated. We plan to hold a mega vaccination camp in over one lakh places on June 12,” he added.