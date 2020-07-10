Govt. issues safety advisory for textbook distribution

Free textbooks and other educational resources will be distributed to students of government and government-aided schools in adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the State government.
Students of Classes 10 and 12 will first receive their books, and this is being done to facilitate learning from home during the COVID-19 lockdown.
In the SOP issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the schools have been asked to distribute the books in pre-assigned time slots to students or their parents. Not more than 20 persons will be allowed to gather on the school premises during a slot of one hour and physical distancing norms will have to be followed. Teachers, students and parents have all been instructed to wear masks.
The schools have also been asked to ensure that students get the video content of lessons on their laptops. For this, the designated staff members have been asked to collect their laptops and take them to the hi-tech labs in the schools. Once the e-resources are downloaded, the laptops will be returned to students. No student or parent will be allowed into the labs.
On school campuses, two classrooms will be earmarked as waiting halls for parents and students, who have been asked not to linger outside the premises after the distribution is over.
For students who are in quarantine or in containment zones, the schools have been asked to hand over the books once their quarantine period is over.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath