Govt. issues orders for providing weekly off to police personnel

CM had made announcement in the Assembly

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued orders to sanction a one-day weekly off to police personnel up to the rank of Head Constable “to take care of their health” and enable them to spend time with their families.

The orders were issued in line with an announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the floor of the Assembly in September.

May be altered

The schedule of the weekly off for the police personnel would be drawn up in advance and pasted on the notice board of the police station/unit. But it may be altered should it be found later that a particular Head Constable or Police Constable was required for a particular duty on his/her off-duty day.

“That Head Constable or Police Constable will then be given a day off-duty on the day preceding or following his allotted day, and a Head Constable or Police Constable due for off-duty on that day will be inter-changed,” the amendment said.

The government also directed the Director-General of Police to take follow-up action for updating the Police Standing Order, as applicable under the orders in force.