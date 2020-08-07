Govt. issues guidelines for reopening gyms

CHENNAI

07 August 2020 00:19 IST

Facilities in containment zones to remain shut

Persons above the age of 50, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 15 will not to be permitted to use gyms, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday.

In a standard operating procedure (SOP) issued for opening private gyms (only the standalone ones) from August 10, the government said that facilities in containment zones should remain shut. “Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 ft as far as feasible,” it said.

Though it said that the use of face covers/masks was mandatory at all times on the premises, it added, “While exercising in gymnasiums, as far as possible, only a visor (face shield) may be used. The use of mask (in particular N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing”.

Spas, saunas, steam bath chambers and swimming pools (wherever applicable) have to remain closed. All areas on the gym premises have to be disinfected using clinically approved disinfectants.

“Check-in and checkout timings and details like name, address and phone number of members and visitors must be recorded. Installation of CCTV cameras is advised,” it added. The government order with the SOP can be accessed on the website of The Hindu: https://bit.ly/TNGymRules