Govt. issues guidelines for reopening gyms

Persons above the age of 50, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 15 will not to be permitted to use gyms, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday.
In a standard operating procedure (SOP) issued for opening private gyms (only the standalone ones) from August 10, the government said that facilities in containment zones should remain shut. “Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 ft as far as feasible,” it said.
Though it said that the use of face covers/masks was mandatory at all times on the premises, it added, “While exercising in gymnasiums, as far as possible, only a visor (face shield) may be used. The use of mask (in particular N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing”.
Spas, saunas, steam bath chambers and swimming pools (wherever applicable) have to remain closed. All areas on the gym premises have to be disinfected using clinically approved disinfectants.
“Check-in and checkout timings and details like name, address and phone number of members and visitors must be recorded. Installation of CCTV cameras is advised,” it added. The government order with the SOP can be accessed on the website of The Hindu: https://bit.ly/TNGymRules
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath