Govt. invites suggestions on draft CZMPs released in Tamil for 12 coastal districts

June 20, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Environment Department has invited suggestions on the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for 12 districts, except Chennai and Tiruvallur.

Previously released in October 2022, the draft CZMP prepared as per the Coastal Zone Regulation (CRZ) Notification 2019 received backlash from the fishing community in Chennai over demarcation of fishing zones, their residential areas, and fish breeding areas. They also demanded that it be translated to Tamil.

Following an order by the Madras High Court, the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) has completed preparing the draft and land map in 1:25000 scale maps in both Tamil and English.

The draft plan for Chennai and Tiruvallur will be done subsequently as a court case is pending, said Deepak S. Bilgi, Director, Department of Environment and Climate Change. In a petition pertaining to Ennore region, the National Green Tribunal recently directed State authorities to redo the “faulty” draft CZMP map for Kosasthalaiyar river noting that ecologically sensitive areas were omitted.

“The court has asked for clarifications on two sheets [maps] and that has to be done based on site inspections in July during the time of high tide line,” Mr. Bilgi told The Hindu. The department will release maps for the two districts as a whole after this exercise, he said.

The draft plan and the land use maps have been uploaded on the website of the Department of Environment and Climate Change (http://www.environment.tn.gov.in) and on ENVIS Centre (http://www.tnenvis.nic.in). All stakeholders including local communities, institutions, NGOs have been requested to submit suggestions or objections in English or Tamil to the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Ground Floor, Panagal Maligai, Saidapet, Chennai-15. The suggestions are required to reach the department on or before August 4, 2023.

