‘Govt. inspired by Bharati’s vision of empowered women’

Women do not have to face problems any more, says Modi

The BJP government at the Centre is inspired by Mahakavi Subramania Bharati’s vision of independent and empowered women, and it is working to ensure women-led empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

During his virtual address at the International Bharati Festival 2020, organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre, he said women in India did not have to face problems any more. “They can walk with their head held high and look everyone in the eye, as Mahakavi Bharati imagined. This is the era of New India’s Nari Shakti. They are breaking barriers and making an impact. This is New India’s tribute to Subramania Bharati,” he said.

Mr. Modi said that in every sphere of the government, importance was being given to the dignity of women. Over 15 crore women entrepreneurs were funded by schemes like Mudra Yojana, women were becoming part of the armed forces with permanent commission and even the poorest of the poor women who used to suffer from a lack of safe sanitation had benefited from the construction of over 10 crore toilets, he said.

The Prime Minister said Mahakavi Bharati understood that a divided society would not be able to succeed. “At the same time, he wrote about the emptiness of political freedom which does not address social inequities and social ills. His teachings are a strong reminder to us to remain united and committed to the empowerment of every single individual, especially the poor and the marginalised,” he said.

While Bharathi saw the wisdom of staying connected with our roots as well as looking towards the future, he also warned us that living in past glory would not be enough. “We need to develop a scientific temper, a spirit of enquiry and march towards progress,” Mr. Modi said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said Bharatiyar was a multi-faceted personality, who achieved a place of distinction in the international literary arena. His works had various facets of human emotions, such as nationalism, spirituality, love, intelligence, affection, revolution and mercy, he said.

“He was an advocate of social justice and women’s rights and equality,” he said.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Palaniswami congratulated Seeni Viswanathan, 86, on being honoured with the Bharati Award for dedicating his entire life to research on the poet’s works.