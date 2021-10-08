‘Govt. indulging in intimidatory tactics’

CHENNAI

08 October 2021 01:25 IST

Cases foisted on cadre: AIADMK

The AIADMK on Thursday accused the DMK government of creating obstacles for its workers carrying out the work for the rural local bodies elections.

In a statement, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the police had filed false cases against their party workers. At several places, the police were “intimidating” and “preventing” AIADMK members from doing the election work, they said.

They said Perumbakkam E. Rajasekar, secretary of the St. Thomas Mount (West) panchayat union and deputy secretary of the Amma Peravai, and his family had been at the receiving end.

The two leaders called upon police officers to refrain themselves from such actions and urged the State Election Commission to ensure that the remaining phase of the elections is free and fair.

In a separate representation, joint secretary of the party’s advocates wing R.M. Babu Murugavel requested the SEC to declare results for the election to each electable post as soon as counting for every post was over.

In a separate statement, Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami, separately, flagged the issues of farmers such as difficulties in procurement and the reported shortage of urea.

Moisture content

Mr. Panneerselvam referred to the need for procurement of paddy having a moisture content of up to 22%, while Mr. Palaniswami complained that the DMK government had neither kept the required stock of fertiliser in advance nor distributed it to the districts that needed it.

The former said it was the demand of farmers that the State Government procure the paddy ahead of getting the approval from the Union Government for increasing the moisture content to 22% from the permissible 17%. He sought the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in this regard.

The latter wanted the State government to take steps on a war footing on the issue of making fertilisers available to agriculturists.