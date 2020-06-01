Tamil Nadu

Govt. hostels in T.N. to open from June 11

With Class 10 public exams set to commence from June 15 in Tamil Nadu, hostels under the purview of the Backward Class, Most Backward Class and Minority Welfare Department will be kept open from June 11 for students taking up the Class 10, 11 and 12 public exams.

The Department has issued guidelines for maintenance of the hostels during the stay of the students, and it has specified that hostels should be disinfected, twice a day. Hostel surroundings and toilets need to be cleaned thoroughly.

All hostel residents will be screened in the morning and evening using thermal scanners and readings will be recorded in a register. Any student with fever will have to be referred to the nearest government hospital. Wardens have been asked to ensure that students wear face masks and wash their hands regularly, especially when they return from exam centres.

Hostel residents are to be accommodated in a way that physical distancing is enforced. Students coming from containment zones will be accommodated separately.

On days when there are exams, transport will be arranged for students from the hostel to the centre and officials have been asked to work in coordination with the School Education Department.

