Govt. hospitals observe World Trauma Day

CHENNAI

18 October 2020 01:17 IST

Life-saving measures highlighted

Government hospitals in the city observed World Trauma Day through awareness programmes on Saturday.

Taking part in a programme at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said trauma care facilities were made available by the State government from the level of primary health centres to tertiary-care hospitals.

The combined efforts of the public, who have to follow road rules, the police and healthcare providers could bring down the number of accidents, thus reducing mortality and morbidity, he said, according to a release.

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police, Chennai, spoke about the steps taken to prevent accidents. He underscored the importance of obeying traffic rules and following lane discipline by the public, as well as the need to wear helmets to prevent head injuries. Ajay Yadav, project director, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, said the 108 ambulance service was fully equipped and provided zero-delay care to trauma victims on the spot and then shifted them to the nearest hospital.

Director of Medical Education Narayana Babu and Hospital Dean P. Balaji took part.

At the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, Dean R. Jayanthi, along with doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, took a pledge on first aid management during trauma, accident and emergency. Students of the college enacted a skit to create awareness of the need to call helpline 108 during emergencies, first aid measures during the first one hour (golden hour) to prevent blood loss, and life-saving measures.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital also observed World Trauma Day.

The need to follow road safety rules, wear helmets, keep a first aid safety kit at home and vehicle and learn basic life support techniques was highlighted.