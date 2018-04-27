‘Govt. hospitals as good as those in private sector’

The treatment offered in government hospitals in the State is on a par with those offered in private hospitals, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister cited a recent limbs transplant surgery carried out by the Government Stanley Hospital on a 29-year old patient from Athur in support of his argument.

The Chief Minister felicitated a team of doctors and nurses led by Dr. S. Ponnambalam Namasivayam of the State government-owned Stanley Medical College.

A total of 1,008 new recruits, including 242 assistant surgeons, 337 nurses, 308 pharmacists, 90 radiographers, 21 block health statisticians and 10 junior assistants were given appointment orders during the event.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, in his address, said Tamil Nadu was considered the medical hub of India and listed out the efforts taken by the State government to improve the medical infrastructure in the State.

Expansion plans

Mr. Panneerselvam announced that the government support up to ₹35 lakh for organ transplantation through private hospitals would be expanded to tier II cities too.

Health and Family Welfare Minister C. Vijaya Baskar called upon the new recruits to serve the patients with a smile.

A total of 23,880 candidates for various medical services have been recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board since its inception.

Senior Ministers, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, Members of Parliament and the Legislature Assembly, senior officials in the State government and senior officials of the board were present.