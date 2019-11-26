Govt. hospital in Salem helps 11-year-old regain lost limb

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem has successfully rejoined 11-year-old Maulishwaran’s hand, which got cut off in a freak accident recently.

The boy lost his right hand in an accident near Kandhampatti on November 8. The incident occurred when the air tank at a puncture shop near Bypass Road burst under pressure while the tyres of a container lorry were being refilled. A fragment of the tank crashed through the roof of a house on Panchayat Board Road, situated over 100 metres away, after hitting the container lorry, and fell on Maulishwaran.

The boy’s right hand got cut off, and he also suffered a severe injury in his right thigh, exposing the bones. Ritheshwaran, Maulishwaran’s brother, also suffered severe injuries in his hands and chin.

The two were rushed to the hospital, and a team led by M. K. Rajendran, head of Plastic Surgery, performed a surgery to reattach Maulishwaran’s limb. Dr. Rajendran said the surgery was successful and the boy was recovering. The hand would be capable of functioning normally in about three months, he added. “Since Maulishwaran was brought [to hospital] within half-an-hour of the incident, we were able to clean up the cut-off part and immediately start the surgery. The operation lasted about six hours, between 12 noon and 6 p.m.,” Dr. Rajendran said.

As many as 28 nerves had to be re-connected as part of the surgery, and it took about half-an-hour to work on each nerve. “As nerve growth is slow, the wrist would return to normal functions in three months,” Dr. Rajendaran said. A similar surgery at a private hospital would have cost about ₹5 lakh, he added.

An orthopaedic team, led by Dr. Parthasarathy, conducted a surgery on Maulishwaran’s right thigh bone. The boy would recover from the fracture in about one-and-a-half months, Dr. Parthasarathy said. R. Balajinathan, dean of the hospital, said, “The chances of a successful operation went up because the boy was rushed here immediately after the accident, and also because the severed limb was brought safely packed. In such incidents, here is some advice for doctors who may be the first line of care — the [severed] part should be treated with saline, covered with gauze and then placed in an ice pack, definitely not in direct ice. If it’s placed on ice, the part may freeze, reducing the chances of proper reattachment. The patient must be brought within 6 hours of the incident.”