‘Govt. hopeful of release of Rajiv case convicts’

CHENNAI

06 February 2021 01:44 IST

There is no change in govt.’s stand, says the Minister

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Friday expressed hope that President Ram Nath Kovind will take a “favourable decision” on the matter of release of seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Jayakumar, regarded the Cabinet’s spokesperson, said: “We are confident that he will keep in mind the sentiments of the State government and take a good decision.” Clarifying that the Governor had not rejected the recommendation of the State Cabinet, the Minister said the government’s stand was that the convicts should be released. “We are not indulging in duplicity on the matter, unlike the DMK,” the Minister added.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said that based on legal advice, follow-up action would be taken for the release of the seven convicts. In a tweet, he said, “The Amma [former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa] government remains steadfast in getting the seven persons released.”

