Govt. holds training for teachers

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan has said that steps are being taken to increase the pass percentage of government schoolchildren appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Addressing media persons here on Friday after inaugurating the State-level training programme for teachers who are to train government school students for competitive examinations, he said that while private coaching centres were providing full-time coaching on daily basis to students, students of government schools were provided training only twice a week in the evening hours. He said that 76 students of government and government-aided schools have so far cleared the NEET and added that steps would be taken to increase the pass percentage.

NEET coaching centres

The Minister said that the current curriculum of Plus Two has adequate question papers that enable students to take up NEET, JEE and other competitive examinations. “If students study well, more students will get medical seats this year,” he said and added that 412 NEET coaching centres will be started in a week.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that under the Information and Communication Technology in Schools (ICT) programme, all the classes from 9 to 12 would be computerised with internet facility. He added that 70,000 blackboards would be converted into smart board with Central assistance. He urged teachers not to stage protest during working days as 240 days were required to complete the current curriculum. But schools function only for 210 days, he added.