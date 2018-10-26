Govt. heaves a sigh of relief

Following the verdict of the third judge of the Madras High Court upholding Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal’s disqualification of the 18 legislators close to AMMK deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, there is lack of clarity on what the former legislators intend to do. But one thing is clear: there is no immediate threat to the government led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The celebratory scenes witnessed at the AIADMK headquarters here on Thursday morning bore witness to this. And Chief Minister and party’s co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami was clearly the man of the moment, though it was the order of the Speaker, preceded by a show-cause notice issued by the Government Whip S. Rajendran to the dissident MLAs that led to the proceedings before the High Court.

From O. Panneerselvam, coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister, to deputy coordinator K. P. Munusamy to senior Minister K..A. Sengottaiyan, everyone present at the party office congratulated Mr. Palaniswami.

“It is natural that all wishes were reserved for Palaniswami as the move by the 18 former MLAs was aimed at destabilising the government headed by him,” explained Mr. Munusamy.

He contended that there was no need to view the High Court’s judgment as something that would make Mr. Palaniswami the most powerful in the party as there was no confusion over the separation of functions between Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami.

The High Court’s verdict has come at a time when the image of the party is at its lowest ebb. Apart from complaints of corruption and other irregularities being faced by several Ministers, with two Ministers facing embarrassing moments.

The High Court, a couple of weeks ago, also ordered a CBI probe into contracts awarded by the Highways Department, a portfolio held by the Chief Minister.

CM confident

Mr. Palaniswami on Thursday expressed confidence that his party would emerge victoriously in all the 18 Assembly constituencies in the event of byelections.

Talking to reporters at the party headquarters, Mr. Palaniswami refused to be drawn into a question on whether he would press the Election Commission for bypolls.