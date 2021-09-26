Govt. has fulfilled most poll promises: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrives for the oath ceremony of the newly elected MLAs of Tamil Nadu Assembly, in Chennai, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI05_11_2021_000032A)

CHENNA

26 September 2021 01:08 IST

‘Completed 202 of the 505 tasks’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the DMK government had fulfilled 202 of its 505 electoral promises in the first four months of being elected.

“Ours will probably be the only government in the Indian subcontinent that has achieved such a feat. I do not think this speed is initially expected from a new government. We will be always like this. I will meet you every three months to list our achievements,” Mr. Stalin said in a video message.

The Chief Minister said he would not be indifferent to the expectations of the people just because he had to meet them only after five years [at the time of the next Assembly election]. “I always feel that it is the people who motivate me to function. Order me and I am ready to work,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the government had gone beyond its promises and even implemented schemes that were not part of DMK’s poll promises.

Reiterating that he would always live up to the expectations of the people, Mr. Stalin said he could say with pride that the government had fulfilled most promises.