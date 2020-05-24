Govt. had no role in arrest of Bharathi: CM

Salem

24 May 2020 00:49 IST

‘Stalin spreading rumours for political gain’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday denied that the government had any role in the arrest of DMK legislator R.S. Bharathi.

He said the case against Mr. Bharathi was registered under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on a complaint filed by an individual at the Teynampet police station, alleging that the MP had spoken about SCs in a demeaning manner.

The Chief Minister accused DMK president M.K. Stalin of spreading a rumour that the arrest was politically motivated.

“Mr. Stalin is spreading rumours for political gain, and we strongly condemn this. He has issued a statement to garner sympathy, which is highly condemnable. As the Opposition leader, he should have condemned his party member for speaking in such a disparaging manner,” he said while addressing the media.

The Chief Minister said that he was not aware of any corruption complaint filed by Mr. Bharathi [against Ministers]. “They (DMK) are spreading false news to project themselves [as victims]. He (Mr. Stalin) has alleged that tenders are being allocated to certain individuals under this government. Unlike under the erstwhile DMK regime, the e-tender process is being followed now, and anyone who is eligible can take part in the tender process,” he said.