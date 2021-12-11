Govt. grants sanction for ‘Green T.N. Mission’

Initiative to improve forest, tree cover

The Stae Government has granted its administrative and financial sanction for implementing the ‘Green Tamil Nadu Mission’ during 2021-22 that aims to increase the forest and tree cover in the State from the present 23.8% to 33% by 2030-31.

Under this mission, 265 crore seedlings of native trees of economic and ecological significance would be planted over a period of 10 years on suitable public lands like urban areas, farms, educational institutions, temple grounds, sacred groves, industrial areas, tank foreshore, padugai areas among others, covering an area of about 13,500 square kilometres.

The funding sources for the mission would be from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation and the Tamil Nadu State Compensatory Afforestation Fund. Tamil Nadu intended to sustainably manage its forest and tree cover, recognising its key role in climate change adaptation and mitigation, a G.O. issued in this regard on December 9 said.

“The State plans to augment the national efforts in creating the additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes in its forest and tree cover by the year 2030 as a part of its National Determined Contribution commitments under the Paris Agreement,” it said.