Govt. grants more time to regularise illegal buildings

The State government has extended by six months the deadline for the submission of applications to regularise unauthorised buildings or those with deviations.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday last, and will remain in force till December 21.

As per a scheme formulated in 2017, buildings constructed up to July 1, 2007 were covered. So far, around 3,100 applications had been received by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and 1,000 by the office of the Commissioner of Town and Country Planning, an official said.

During the pendency of a writ petition against the scheme, the High Court has asked the authorities to receive and process the applications without passing orders.

To encourage more people to make use of the scheme, the government, in June last year, introduced category-wise and type-wise rates for exempting floor space index violations.

Many of the applicants belong to the category of those facing the likelihood of enforcement action from the authorities in the near future. Otherwise, the scheme has not attracted the kind of response anticipated by the government. One of the reasons for this is that prospective applicants are in a state of uncertainty in view of instances of the judiciary having come down heavily on such regularisation schemes in the past, the official added.